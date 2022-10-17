CW talk around the net: week of 10/10/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Tom Welling Joins The Winchesters CW's Supernatural Prequel Series - Deadline

Walker Independence Review: 1883 Meets The CW in Katherine McNamara's Promising Western – TV Guide



5 Things We're Hoping For From All American S5 - AfterBuzzTV



Everything You Need to Know About The Winchesters - People



Jared Padalecki Teases A Dark Future For the Walker Boys: It Gets Real Bad - TVInsider



Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Shares New Behind-The-Scenes Look at Harvey Dent - ComicBook



How The Flash S9 Will Honor Show's Legacy - ScreenRant



Kung Fu: Olivia Liang Warns S3 Gets Pretty Dark as Nicky Faces New Dangers - ET



The Flash S9 May Feature Familiar Faces – ScreenRant

