CW Talk Around the Net: 7/25/22 - 7/31/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Justin Johnson Cortez is Set To Star in The Highly Anticipated Series Walker: Independence - DKODING
Kung Fu: Please Acquaint Yourself With the Best New Actors of 2022 - Cosmopolitan
Rhoyle Ivy King is Portraying The Character He Needed Growing Up - HuffPost
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Talks Possible Reunion on Winchesters Spinoff - DigitalSpy
Grant Gustin's Flash is DC's Most Important Live-Action Hero Right Now - CBR
The Seven Strangest Riverdale Episodes So Far – TV Insider
