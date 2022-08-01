Watch CBS News
CW Talk Around the Net: 7/25/22 - 7/31/22

/ CW11 Seattle

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Justin Johnson Cortez is Set To Star in The Highly Anticipated Series Walker: Independence - DKODING

Kung Fu: Please Acquaint Yourself With the Best New Actors of 2022 - Cosmopolitan

Rhoyle Ivy King is Portraying The Character He Needed Growing Up - HuffPost

Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Talks Possible Reunion on Winchesters Spinoff - DigitalSpy

Grant Gustin's Flash is DC's Most Important Live-Action Hero Right Now - CBR

The Seven Strangest Riverdale Episodes So Far – TV Insider

First published on August 1, 2022 / 10:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

