CW Talk Around the Net: 7/18/22 - 7/24/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
We Need to Talk About The Beautiful Chaos That is Riverdale in 2022 - Vulture
Todd Helbing on the Biggest Difference Between Writing Clark Kent for Smallville and Superman & Lois - Looper
Walker Independence Cast Teases The Show's Fresh Look For The Old West - ComicBook
Jensen Ackles Wants Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Matt Cohen to Appear on The Winchesters – Entertainment Weekly
Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals What Smallville Cameo He Would Like to See - ComicBook
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.