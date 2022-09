Welcome to a new edition of the CW Stars "Social Media Of The Week" – check out what your favorite CW Stars were up to last week!

A farmer’s market run on film. pic.twitter.com/GpDO0fsoYQ — Danielle Panabaker (@dpanabaker) September 13, 2022

Dis Bess dis George dis cheeky luv pic.twitter.com/UaoEn3w99a — Leah Lewis (@leahmlewis) September 17, 2022