Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars - 'The greatest levitation of all time'

SERIES PREMIERE – In the series premiere of The CW's newest competition reality series, Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars, comedian Eddie Griffin hosts with the #1 magician on the planet and lead judge, Criss Angel, Emmy award-winning comedian Loni Love and master magician Lance Burton who watch and score as celebrities go head to head and attempt to perform Criss's revolutionary, mind-blowing illusions. In the debut episode, Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown defy the laws of gravity as they attempt one of Criss's most iconic illusions that took over 20 years to create… "The Greatest Levitation of All Time" (#101). Every episode of CRISS ANGEL'S MAGIC WITH THE STARS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. Original airdate 10/22/2022.