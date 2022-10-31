Watch CBS News
Coroner - 'Young legend'

Young Legend | Coroner Season 4 Episode 6 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

WIN OR LOSE – In the world of basketball and cryptocurrency, Donovan (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) find themselves at the mercy of a gifted teenager in the high-profile death of a rising basketball star. An old wound is reopened as Jenny (Serinda Swan) is abruptly swept to testify in court putting her in a terrible position with her late boyfriend's mother.  Also starring Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon and Mark Taylor.  Serinda Swan directed the episode written by MOTION (#406). Original airdate 11/6/2022. Every episode of CORONER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on October 31, 2022 / 8:55 AM

