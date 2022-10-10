Watch CBS News
Coroner - 'Neighbourhood watch'

LEARNING THE HARD WAY – Jenny (Serinda Swan) learns to work with the new coroner on his terms after the death of an elderly restaurant owner sparks outrage in a rapidly gentrifying Chinatown.  Donovan (Roger Cross) and Malik (Andy McQueen) find their relationship continuing to strain, while Ross (Ehren Kassam) and Alphonse (Shawn Ahmed) make an awkward discovery.   Also starring Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon, and Sarah Podemski.  Farhad Mann directed the episode written by Natalie Younglai (#403). Original airdate 10/16/2022.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 11:34 AM

