Coroner - 'Heartbeet'

THE BIGGER PICTURE – Sparks fly as Jenny (Serinda Swan) reunites with an old flame in the takedown of a large corporation. Donovan (Roger Cross) unexpectedly faces a blast from the past while trying to bring justice to a single mother, while Ross (Ehren Kassam) struggles to launch a food business. Also starring Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon, and Sarah Podemski. Samir Rehem directed the episode written by Laura Good (#404). Original airdate 10/23/2022