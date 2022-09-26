Coroner - 'Emerge'

SEASON PREMIERE - In the Season Four Premiere, we find Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan) on sabbatical, gardening and healing from her tragic loss in a small rural town, but her hopes of running from death are dashed when a young boy washes up on a beach. Meanwhile, a comic book illustrator leaves clues to her killer in a homicide investigation where Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) must confront his personal and professional life post-surgery. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Adriana Maggs (#401). Original airdate 10/2/2022