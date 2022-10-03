Coroner - 'Cutting coroners'

FROM ALL SIDES – Things are off to a rocky start with the new coroner who's been filling in for Jenny (Serinda Swan). She faces friction on all fronts when the death of a teenaged girl sparks tension between Jenny and her long-lost mother, Peggy (Jennifer Dale). Detective Donovan McAvoy (Roger Cross) and Detective Malik Abed (Andy McQueen) deal with the aftermath of a dangerous confrontation, while Donovan faces issues at home. Also starring Ehren Kassam, Thom Allison, Kiley May, Jon De Leon, Shawn Ahmed and Sarah Podemski. Ruba Nadda directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#402). Original airdate 10/9/2022.