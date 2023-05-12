Cooling centers in Western Washington May 13 - 15

SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority have activated severe weather response protocols from Saturday through Monday as Seattle-area temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s.

Several cooling and day centers will open across the county. King County Metro released a statement, saying, "Metro is not waiving fares during the heat wave. However, we never make fares a barrier to people in safety situations."

Seattle Day Centers:

Below you will find locations and hours of operation across the county for cooling spaces.

East King County

Day Centers:

Congregations for the Homeless – Day Center (Male-identifying) Lincoln Center 515B 116th Ave NE Suite 174 Bellevue, WA 98004, 5AM – 10PM

Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center (Families with Children) 11920 NE 80th St Suite 100, Kirkland, WA 98033, 9AM – 4PM

The Sophia Way – Sophia's Place Day Center (Women-identifying) 3032 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004, 8AM – 3PM

Friends of Youth (16101 NE 87th ST Suite 110, Redmond), for youth and young adults, 206-236-5437

Cooling Sites

Bellevue:

Redmond:

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (6505 176th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052) 8AM – 8PM (M-F), 9AM-5PM (Sat.), Closed (Sun.)

Issaquah:

Issaquah Senior Center 75 NE Creek Way, Issaquah WA 8:30AM – 4PM (W/Th) 8:30AM- 2PM (F)

Kirkland:

Sammamish:

Sammamish City Hall (801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 8:30AM-5PM (M-F)

Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 5AM-9PM (M, T, Th, F) 5AM-9PM (Wed.) 7AM-7PM (Sat), 8AM-6PM (Sun)

Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 1PM-8PM (W) 10AM-5PM (Th-F)

Emergency Shelters with Drop-in:

Bellevue: Congregations for the Homeless (515B 116th Ave NE, Bellevue), for adult men, 425-496-4885, closest bus route is the 271

Kirkland: The Sophia Way, two locations, Helen's Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 200, Kirkland) and Sophia's Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), women or women with children only, 425-896-7385, closest bus routes are the 239 and 250

Kirkland: New Bethlehem Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 100, Kirkland), for families with children, 425-679-0354

South King County

Day Centers:

Cooling Sites:

Burien:

Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW); Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Building closed daily 2 – 3 p.m.)

Seatac:

SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave So SeaTac, WA 98168), Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM-9:00 PM; Friday, 8:30 AM-5:00 PM; Saturday, 8:30 AM-1:00 PM

Federal Way:

Federal Way Community Center (876 S. 333RD STREET) Mon-Fri: 5:00am – 9:00pm; Sat: 7:00am – 6:00pm; Sun: 9:00am – 5:00pm

Renton:

Renton Community Center (1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy), Monday-Thursday 8AM-7PM; Friday 8AM-5PM; Saturday 9AM-1PM

Kent:

Kent YMCA (East Hill) (10828 SE 248th St)Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Nonmembers will be restricted to lobby only) 6:00am to 8:00pm

Emergency Shelters with Drop-in:

Auburn: Arcadia Young Adult Shelter (932 Auburn Way S., Auburn), for youth and young adults, extended hours for daytime drop-in, overnight shelter open at 9:00pm, 253-740-7189

Snoqualmie Valley

Snoqualmie

Snoqualmie Library

7824 Center Blvd SE in Snoqualmie, 425-888-1223

Hours: (Th) 10AM-5PM (T/W) 1PM-8PM

Snoqualmie Valley YMCA

35018 SE Ridge St on Snoqualmie Ridge, 425-256-3115

(W-F) 6AM-7PM

Anyone wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.

Note: We will continue to provide updates as the agency secures more locations.

More places to beat the heat:

Local malls

Libraries