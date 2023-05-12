Cooling centers in Western Washington May 13 - 15
SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority have activated severe weather response protocols from Saturday through Monday as Seattle-area temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s.
Several cooling and day centers will open across the county. King County Metro released a statement, saying, "Metro is not waiving fares during the heat wave. However, we never make fares a barrier to people in safety situations."
Seattle Day Centers:
Below you will find locations and hours of operation across the county for cooling spaces.
- The Salvation Army
- Jefferson Day Center (4th & Jefferson), Every Day, 7:00am – 5:00pm
- White Center Community Center
- Seattle Indian Center Day Center (624 S. Dearborn Street), Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm
- Compass Day Center (77 S Washington St.), Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 7:00pm
- Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.), Sunday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm, women only **
- Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.), Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 2:00pm
- YouthCare
- Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave),Monday-Friday 9am-8pm (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45pm-3pm) / Saturday 10am-2pm youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- UDYC (4516 15th Ave. NE) Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8am-4pm / Wednesday 8am-1pm / Sunday 9am-1pm youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- S. Seattle 24 hours (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45pm-3pm) youth only (ages 12 to 24)
- Mary's Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave), Monday – Friday from 7:00am – 3:30pm; single women
- Urban Rest Stops
- Ballard (2014-B NW 57th St), Monday – Friday, 6:30am – 2:30pm
- Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue), Monday – Friday from 5:30pm – 9:30pm and Saturday – Sunday from 8:00am – 3:00pm
- Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 2nd Ave. Ext S.), Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 2:00pm
- Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave N.), Monday – Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm **
- Bread of Life Mission (97 South Main St.), Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 3:00pm
- Immanuel Lutheran: (1215 Thomas St.), Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 2:00pm **
- Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave NE, Monday – Tuesday, 10:00am – 3:00pm, Wednesday – Friday, 10:30am – 2:30pm
- New Horizons Ministries (2709 3rd Ave), Monday – Thursday, 3:00pm – 9:00pm Youth/Young-Adult Only (13-25)
East King County
Day Centers:
- Congregations for the Homeless – Day Center (Male-identifying) Lincoln Center 515B 116th Ave NE Suite 174 Bellevue, WA 98004, 5AM – 10PM
- Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center (Families with Children) 11920 NE 80th St Suite 100, Kirkland, WA 98033, 9AM – 4PM
- The Sophia Way – Sophia's Place Day Center (Women-identifying) 3032 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004, 8AM – 3PM
- Friends of Youth (16101 NE 87th ST Suite 110, Redmond), for youth and young adults, 206-236-5437
Cooling Sites
Bellevue:
- South Bellevue Community Center (14509 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA 98006) 6AM-8PM (M-F) 8AM-5PM (Sat)
- Crossroads Community Center (16000 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA 98008) 8:30AM-5PM (M-F)
- North Bellevue Community Center (4063 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98007) 9AM-8:30PM (M-Th) 9AM-5:30PM (F)
Redmond:
- Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village (6505 176th Ave NE, Redmond, WA 98052) 8AM – 8PM (M-F), 9AM-5PM (Sat.), Closed (Sun.)
Issaquah:
- Issaquah Senior Center 75 NE Creek Way, Issaquah WA 8:30AM – 4PM (W/Th) 8:30AM- 2PM (F)
Kirkland:
- North Kirkland Community Center ( 12421 103rd Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98034) 8AM-5PM (M-F)
- Peter Kirk Community Center (352 Kirkland Ave, Kirkland, WA 98033) 8AM-5PM (M-F)
Sammamish:
- Sammamish City Hall (801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 8:30AM-5PM (M-F)
- Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 5AM-9PM (M, T, Th, F) 5AM-9PM (Wed.) 7AM-7PM (Sat), 8AM-6PM (Sun)
- Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 1PM-8PM (W) 10AM-5PM (Th-F)
Emergency Shelters with Drop-in:
- Bellevue: Congregations for the Homeless (515B 116th Ave NE, Bellevue), for adult men, 425-496-4885, closest bus route is the 271
- Kirkland: The Sophia Way, two locations, Helen's Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 200, Kirkland) and Sophia's Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), women or women with children only, 425-896-7385, closest bus routes are the 239 and 250
- Kirkland: New Bethlehem Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 100, Kirkland), for families with children, 425-679-0354
South King County
Day Centers:
- Catholic Community Services
- Federal Way Day Center (33505 13th Place S. #D) 9:00am – 6:00pm
- Kent Community Engagement Center (1225 W Smith St) 9:00am – 6:00pm,
- Auburn Food Bank, Ray of Hope (2806 Auburn Way North) 8:00AM to 8:00 PM
Cooling Sites:
Burien:
- Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW); Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Building closed daily 2 – 3 p.m.)
Seatac:
- SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave So SeaTac, WA 98168), Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM-9:00 PM; Friday, 8:30 AM-5:00 PM; Saturday, 8:30 AM-1:00 PM
Federal Way:
- Federal Way Community Center (876 S. 333RD STREET) Mon-Fri: 5:00am – 9:00pm; Sat: 7:00am – 6:00pm; Sun: 9:00am – 5:00pm
Renton:
- Renton Community Center (1715 SE Maple Valley Hwy), Monday-Thursday 8AM-7PM; Friday 8AM-5PM; Saturday 9AM-1PM
Kent:
- Kent YMCA (East Hill) (10828 SE 248th St)Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Nonmembers will be restricted to lobby only) 6:00am to 8:00pm
Emergency Shelters with Drop-in:
- Auburn: Arcadia Young Adult Shelter (932 Auburn Way S., Auburn), for youth and young adults, extended hours for daytime drop-in, overnight shelter open at 9:00pm, 253-740-7189
Snoqualmie Valley
Snoqualmie
- Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Blvd SE in Snoqualmie, 425-888-1223
Hours: (Th) 10AM-5PM (T/W) 1PM-8PM
- Snoqualmie Valley YMCA
35018 SE Ridge St on Snoqualmie Ridge, 425-256-3115
(W-F) 6AM-7PM
Anyone wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.
Note: We will continue to provide updates as the agency secures more locations.
More places to beat the heat:
Local malls
- The Outlet Collection in Auburn
- Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila
- Northgate Station in Seattle,
Libraries
- King County Library System
- Seattle Public Libraries System
- Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling spaces. Check for locations and times.
