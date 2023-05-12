Watch CBS News
Cooling centers in Western Washington May 13 - 15

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority have activated severe weather response protocols from Saturday through Monday as Seattle-area temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s.

Several cooling and day centers will open across the county. King County Metro released a statement, saying, "Metro is not waiving fares during the heat wave. However, we never make fares a barrier to people in safety situations."

Seattle Day Centers:

Below you will find locations and hours of operation across the county for cooling spaces.

  • The Salvation Army
    • Jefferson Day Center (4th & Jefferson), Every Day, 7:00am – 5:00pm
    • White Center Community Center 
  • Seattle Indian Center Day Center (624 S. Dearborn Street), Monday – Friday, 8:30am – 5:30pm
  • Compass Day Center (77 S Washington St.), Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 7:00pm
  • Elizabeth Gregory Home (1604 NE 50th St.), Sunday – Friday, 9:00am – 4:30pm, women only **
  • Immanuel Community Services (1215 Thomas St.), Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 2:00pm 
  • YouthCare
    • Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave),Monday-Friday 9am-8pm (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45pm-3pm) / Saturday 10am-2pm youth only (ages 12 to 24)
    • UDYC (4516 15th Ave. NE) Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 8am-4pm / Wednesday 8am-1pm / Sunday 9am-1pm youth only (ages 12 to 24)
    • S. Seattle 24 hours (except Wednesday CLOSED from 12:45pm-3pm) youth only (ages 12 to 24)
  • Mary's Place Day Center (1830 Ninth Ave), Monday – Friday from 7:00am – 3:30pm; single women
  • Urban Rest Stops
    • Ballard (2014-B NW 57th St), Monday – Friday, 6:30am – 2:30pm
    • Downtown (1924 Ninth Avenue), Monday – Friday from 5:30pm – 9:30pm and Saturday – Sunday from 8:00am – 3:00pm
  • Chief Seattle Club Day Center (410 2nd Ave. Ext S.), Monday – Friday, 7:00am – 2:00pm
  • Aurora Commons (8914 Aurora Ave N.), Monday – Thursday, 10:00am – 1:00pm **
  • Bread of Life Mission (97 South Main St.), Monday – Friday, 9:30am – 3:00pm
  • Immanuel Lutheran: (1215 Thomas St.), Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 2:00pm **
  • Street Youth Ministries (4540 15th Ave NE, Monday – Tuesday, 10:00am – 3:00pm, Wednesday – Friday, 10:30am – 2:30pm
  • New Horizons Ministries (2709 3rd Ave), Monday – Thursday, 3:00pm – 9:00pm Youth/Young-Adult Only (13-25)

East King County 

Day Centers:

  • Congregations for the Homeless – Day Center (Male-identifying) Lincoln Center 515B 116th Ave NE Suite 174 Bellevue, WA 98004, 5AM – 10PM
  • Catholic Community Services – New Bethlehem Day Center (Families with Children) 11920 NE 80th St Suite 100, Kirkland, WA 98033, 9AM – 4PM
  • The Sophia Way – Sophia's Place Day Center (Women-identifying) 3032 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004, 8AM – 3PM 
  • Friends of Youth (16101 NE 87th ST Suite 110, Redmond), for youth and young adults, 206-236-5437

Cooling Sites

Bellevue: 

Redmond:

Issaquah: 

Kirkland: 

Sammamish: 

  • Sammamish City Hall (801 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 8:30AM-5PM (M-F)
  • Sammamish YMCA (831 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 5AM-9PM (M, T, Th, F) 5AM-9PM (Wed.) 7AM-7PM (Sat), 8AM-6PM (Sun)
  • Sammamish Library (825 228th Ave SE, Sammamish, 98075) 1PM-8PM (W) 10AM-5PM (Th-F)

Emergency Shelters with Drop-in: 

  • Bellevue: Congregations for the Homeless (515B 116th Ave NE, Bellevue), for adult men, 425-496-4885, closest bus route is the 271
  • Kirkland: The Sophia Way, two locations, Helen's Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 200, Kirkland) and Sophia's Place (3030 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue), women or women with children only, 425-896-7385, closest bus routes are the 239 and 250
  • Kirkland: New Bethlehem Place (8045 120th Ave NE, Suite 100, Kirkland), for families with children, 425-679-0354 

South King County 

Day Centers:

Cooling Sites: 

Burien:

  • Burien Community Center (14700 6th Ave SW); Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Building closed daily 2 – 3 p.m.)

Seatac: 

  • SeaTac Community Center (13735 24th Ave So SeaTac, WA 98168), Monday-Thursday, 8:30 AM-9:00 PM; Friday, 8:30 AM-5:00 PM; Saturday, 8:30 AM-1:00 PM

Federal Way:

Renton:

Kent:

  • Kent YMCA (East Hill) (10828 SE 248th St)Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (Nonmembers will be restricted to lobby only) 6:00am to 8:00pm

Emergency Shelters with Drop-in: 

  • Auburn: Arcadia Young Adult Shelter (932 Auburn Way S., Auburn), for youth and young adults, extended hours for daytime drop-in, overnight shelter open at 9:00pm, 253-740-7189

Snoqualmie Valley

Snoqualmie 

  • Snoqualmie Library
    7824 Center Blvd SE in Snoqualmie, 425-888-1223
    Hours: (Th) 10AM-5PM (T/W) 1PM-8PM
  • Snoqualmie Valley YMCA
    35018 SE Ridge St on Snoqualmie Ridge, 425-256-3115
    (W-F) 6AM-7PM
    Anyone wishing to go past the lobby area must be 16+ and have photo ID. Local youth using the facility alone during daily teen hours must be 14.

Note: We will continue to provide updates as the agency secures more locations. 

More places to beat the heat:

Local malls 

Libraries

