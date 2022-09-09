Community partners, city of Seattle step up childcare options amid SPS strike

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - It was another day of demonstrations at Seattle Public Schools, as contract negotiations between the district and Seattle Education Association drag on.

With teachers pacing down picket lines, some families are scrambling to find childcare.

"This club that we're in right now has doubled their kids in the club today versus yesterday, and they're looking at another pretty significant increase tomorrow," said Jayme Hommer, Chief Development Officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of King County. "You know, some families thought, 'well, we can make it one or two days,' and then they're realizing that that's a challenge, especially when you have working parents and caregivers."

As one of the district's childcare partners, the Boys and Girls Club is fielding a rush of calls from SPS parents. In response, the organization is extending hours for families already enrolled in its programs at no additional cost, making sure kids are fed and looked after.

"We're grateful to have the opportunity to say, 'hey, we're here for you, we will do whatever it takes to make sure that you have the ability to go about your day, to be a productive member of our society, and know that your kiddos are well taken care of,'" said Hommer.

While it's unclear how long the strike at SPS will last, next week, the City of Seattle will be stepping in to start offering recreation hubs at eight different community centers. Kids ages five through 12 will be able to stay engaged with sports, arts and crafts, or quiet space to read. They'll also be offered breakfast, lunch, and a snack.

"We recognize the challenges that families and students experience when schools are closed," said Dr. Dwane Chappelle, director of the Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning. "At the end of the day, I mean, I'm a parent, I'm a father of four children, and there's nothing more mind settling than knowing that your child has a safe place to go with trusted individuals."

Boys and Girls Clubs of King County is still assessing how many spots it will have available if the strike continues into next week. Meanwhile, families can start registering for the city's recreation hubs by following this link.