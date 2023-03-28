Community members make a difference through 'March of Diapers,' more donations needed

SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 - Community members throughout Puget Sound are teaming up to help families in need care for newborns.

"The level of need is about as large as it could possibly be right now," said Cheryl Hurst, founder of Do the Right Thing.

Hurst knows the pinch many new parents feel when purchasing diapers, particularly as prices continue to rise.

"They've told me this story with tears in their eyes, saying, 'I had to determine between buying diapers for my child, or putting gas in my car to go to work,'" Hurst said. "The babies didn't ask to be born into a situation where they can't be cared for."

After seeing just a single box available when volunteering at a domestic violence shelter, Hurst decided to make a difference by starting 'The March of Diapers.' Since 2014, the annual month-long drive has provided over 1.3 million diapers to community organizations.

"It's a lot of boxes and a lot of joy, and some of the nonprofits actually have cried when we first started coming." Hurst continued, "there's really something to the fact that we're helping the most vulnerable people out there."

This year, more than 70 partners across the region are helping collect donations and raise funds.

"The generosity, the gratitude, everything that people have done makes you cry pretty much every day," said Hurst.

While the grassroots campaign has come a long way, Hurst says donations are down by about 80,000 diapers in 2023. She's holding out hope more people will step up over the next four days.

"It's really, really tough for everybody's budget right now, and I get it." Hurst continued, "I'm just hoping that this year somehow we can pull off a miracle."

Hurst shares disposable diapers can cost families up to $125 per baby each month, and they can't be purchased through any government assistance program. You can find a list of organizations collecting diapers and wipes through the end of the month by following this link.