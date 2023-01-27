Watch CBS News
Community gardeners across Seattle step up to donate over 44,000 pounds of produce

By Anthony Monzon

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, January 26, 2023 - Community gardeners throughout the Emerald City made a massive contribution to organizations fighting hunger last year.

Growers at more than 61 P-Patch community gardens donated a combined 44,403 pounds of fresh, pesticide-free produce to food banks and meal programs in 2022. 

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, which runs the P-Patch program, calls it "a true example of what can be achieved when people work together to benefit the greater good."

