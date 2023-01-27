Community gardeners across Seattle step up to donate over 44,000 pounds of produce
SEATTLE, January 26, 2023 - Community gardeners throughout the Emerald City made a massive contribution to organizations fighting hunger last year.
Growers at more than 61 P-Patch community gardens donated a combined 44,403 pounds of fresh, pesticide-free produce to food banks and meal programs in 2022.
The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, which runs the P-Patch program, calls it "a true example of what can be achieved when people work together to benefit the greater good."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.