Columbia City Theater becomes museum showcasing milestone moments in local Black history

SEATTLE, February 8, 2023 - A new museum in Columbia City is highlighting milestone moments in Black history throughout the Pacific Northwest.

"To understand where we are and how we got here, you have to understand where we were," said Tony Benton, who was born and raised in Seattle.

Benton knows countless stories from Black communities throughout the area often go untold.

"Slavery and enslaved people, that's part of our history. It's not all of our history." Benton continued, "there's also an amazing story of revitalization and vitality that has occurred through this repression."

It's a driving factor behind his creation of the Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum, converting the Columbia City Theater into a space filled with exhibits celebrating the legacy of local Black communities from their perspective.

"This museum brings a lot of stories to life that exist, that we don't share and we don't talk about because there's not a venue for it. This is the venue for that to happen," said Benton. "Folks can find out about our history, how we dealt with repression, how we dealt with racism, the achievements and achievers from our communities who led that way so that we can acknowledge their existence and honor their existence moving forward."

The museum is also serving as a way to document new stories.

"There are a lot of people who have history in their homes, and so we're gathering that information, we're collaborating with community leaders, organizations, private individuals, and putting everything in this museum, and then we're digitizing it so that we can make it available as well," Benton said.

All the while, bringing back memories.

"The Jackson Street exhibit, where there were 34 nightclubs in a 14-block radius from first to 14th, people come in and they go, 'The Black and Tan, my mom used to talk about going to that club.' 'Birdland, my father used to talk about going to that club.' So that's exciting to see people say, 'this is our history in action, this is our history that I'm part of." Benton continued, "I hope that everyone that comes to this museum sees a little bit of themselves somewhere in this museum. Again, it's Black history, but it's everyone's history."

The Call to Conscience Black History Month Museum will be open through February 28th. Benton says the Columbia City Theater will continue serving as a hub for community members after this month.