Cold weather shelters in King and Snohomish County

February 21, 2023 - Multiple locations in King and Snohomish County provide overnight shelter during dangerously cold weather.

Due to cold weather, with low temperatures in the 20's to 30's and the potential for snow, KCRHA is activating Severe Weather Response protocols.

Please visit this page to find updated information on cold weather shelters throughout the season in King County.

Cold Weather Shelters are operated by community-based organizations, volunteer groups, and communities of faith across Snohomish County. Hours of operation, criteria for opening, and length of season vary by location. However, Cold Weather Shelters typically open when overnight temperatures are expected to be below 34 degrees F. The cold weather season typically begins in November and can last through March of the following year.

Please visit this page to find updated information on cold weather shelters throughout the season in Snohomish County.