Coffee shop supporting Black-owned businesses

SEATTLE, February 11, 2023 - Black Coffee Northwest is holding a Black History Month Marketplace each Saturday in February. Their weekly event supports small Black-owned businesses by giving them experience and exposure in a marketplace. Owners Erwin and Darnesha Weary have been leaders in the community for more than 20 years. When they opened Black Coffee Northwest three years ago, they wanted to use the space for more than just a place of business. With a youth center in the back, Black Coffee Northwest is fostering a community where people feel seen.