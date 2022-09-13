Classes cancelled Tuesday at SPS as city steps up support for families

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Class is cancelled yet again at Seattle Public Schools Tuesday, as the district and education association continue negotiating a new labor contract around the clock.

"Many of us are averaging 12 to 14 miles of walking a day, just in front of their buildings," said Nicole McRea-Petty, one of the SPS staff members demonstrating for a fourth straight school day Monday morning.

As the Track and Field coach at Rainier Beach High School, Petty knows a thing or two about tired legs, but says her teammates on the picket line aren't slowing down.

"I know a lot of people have been joking about their Fitbit counts, and how many steps they've had in," Coach Petty said. "We're not out here complaining. We're not out here, you know, just low energy. We're building each other up, just as part of a sports team."

With negotiations between SPS and SEA keeping classrooms closed, the City of Seattle is now stepping in to soften the blow for families.

"First and foremost, it's about the kids, and we'll make sure that as the strike continues, and hopefully a good resolution is forthcoming, that the kids are fed and looked after, and we want to make it easy on the parents," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

This week the city is opening eight recreation drop-in sites, and nearly 50 meal distribution sites, serving students while the start to the school year remains delayed. Mayor Harrell made a stop at one of them, the Jefferson Community Center, Monday afternoon.

"We encourage both sides to work it out, and make sure that during the process, that the kid's needs and the parent's needs are met." Mayor Harrell continued, "we'll make sure that we set the backdrop for productive discussions. We don't want to force the process because we know that this is a difficult discussion that they're having."

Childcare spots at the Jefferson Community Center filled up within 30 minutes of becoming available. Those on the picket line say they feel for families affected by the strike, and are hopeful an agreement could come soon.

"Our teachers miss our students," said Coach Petty. "Many of us are parents ourselves, so we understand the impact that parents have right now, and we're just looking forward to progress, we're looking forward to an agreement, and we're ready to start school."

Seattle Public Schools says while a final agreement has yet to be reached, the district and SEA "have come to a resolution on several key proposals."

UPDATE: Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement on the district's next labor contract.

Details of the agreement, announced by both parties Monday night, remain confidential.

SPS says it will share an update on the start of school Tuesday afternoon.