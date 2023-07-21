Watch CBS News
City of Seattle pioneers, launches tool to navigate government program applications

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, July 20, 2023 — An online tool has launched to save residents time and money while filling out applications for government programs. The prior paper applications can take 30 minutes to fill out, but with CiviForm residents are able to fill out their basic information in five minutes and apply to multiple programs at once. Head to affordableseattle.org to get started.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 2:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

