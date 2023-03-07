City installs camera to deter illegal dumping

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 - The burden of illegal dumping cost taxpayers 1.7 million dollars in clean up fees last year. Seattle Public Utilities is taking action with a new pilot program by installing a motion-activated camera in a problem area for dumping. The camera broadcasts a deterrence message before snapping photos to catch violators in action. Located behind Pacific Plumbing Supply Company on Detroit Ave SW, Vice President Marc Sherman is glad something is being done about the issue. The camera is checked every 3 days, and after 6 months to a year, officials will evaluate its effectiveness before installing more cameras around the city to prevent illegal dumping.