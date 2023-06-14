City Hall Park reopens nearly two years after public safety issues

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 — The fences outside of the King County Courthouse have been taken down to reveal the restored City Hall Park which is now back open for public use. After years of complaints over public safety concerns, the park was shut down in August 2021 after a fatal stabbing proved to be the last straw. Mayor Bruce Harrell and other city leaders say safety is a top priority. The park will have an expanded park ranger program to promote safety in the area. Other improvements include a concierge program, summer music, games, food trucks and enhanced lighting.