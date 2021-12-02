'Christmas Around the World' - 2-Hour Special!

TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

DEAN CAIN AND LAURA MCKENZIE TAKE YOU AROUND THE WORLD – From medieval to modern, unique Christmas experiences are found throughout the world. Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie will take you on a stroll down the beautiful streets of London, the origination of the quintessential Christmas story, Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." They will transport you to Australia to view the "Santa On The Run" event, ski indoors in Dubai, watch the penguins come to the shore in South Africa, bring the party outside with bonfires in Spain, and celebrate for almost a month in Mexico! Feast your eyes on worldly culinary delights, activities, and history all while enjoying some holiday performances by Garrett Clayton, Brandon Rogers, Mikalah Gordon, Elliott Yamin, Luys (Light) Vocal Quartet, Edgar Dance Ensemble, Vahagn Drum Ensemble, triple Olympic® gold medalist and ice dancing champion Tatiana Navka, Russian-American ice dancer Peter Tchernyshev, Russian ice dancer Roman Kostomarov, Rassvet (Sunrise) Dance Ensemble, magician Mai Uyên. Co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams join the festivities with commentary from around the globe. The special is produced by Associated Television International. Original airdate 12/8/2021.