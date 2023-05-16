Chinatown International District named on Most Endangered Historic Places list

SEATTLE, May 12, 2023 — The CID has been named on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's Most Endangered Historic Places List, the first time a place in Washington has been named. This comes around the same time as the controversy over where to build a new light rail station. The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation says being named on this list is a good thing, because it's forcing city leaders to take a good look at the impacts of the potential transit options.