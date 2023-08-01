Watch CBS News
Features

Children Ruin Everything - 'Truth'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

THE TOOTH FAIRY – When Astrid (Meaghan Rath) has to leave town for a conference related to her upcoming return to work, James (Aaron Abrams) must hold down the fort and take care of the kids. But when Felix (Logan Noah Nicholson) loses a tooth and shares his doubts about the Tooth Fairy, James gets help from Ennis (Ennis Esmer) and Bo (Dmitry Chepovetsky) to keep the Tooth Fairy tradition alive. Meanwhile, Astrid grows doubtful about her return to work (#105). The episode was directed by Melanie Orr and written by Anita Kapila. Original airdate 8/7/2023.    

First published on July 31, 2023 / 9:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

