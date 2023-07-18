Children Ruin Everything - 'Meals'

SERIES PREMIERE – After four years of being a stay-at-home mom, Astrid (Meaghan Rath) is ready to return to work. She and James (Aaron Abrams) decide to mark the occasion with a celebratory dinner with the kids but getting Felix (Logan Noah Nicholson) and Viv (Mikayla SwamiNathan) to cooperate at the dinner table is a struggle, leading to a disastrous dinner. Meanwhile, as James and Astrid prepare for more money, more date nights, and less diapers, Astrid comes to terms with the truth: she wants another baby. In the series premiere, we meet Astrid's sister Dawn (Nazneen Contractor), her mother Nisha (Veena Sood), Dawn's husband Bo (Dmitry Chepovetsky), and their son Corey (Darius Rota); James' best friend Ennis (Ennis Esmer), and their boss Marla (Lisa Codrington) (#101). The episode was directed by Renuka Jeyapalan and written by Kurt Smeaton. Original airdate 7/24/2023.