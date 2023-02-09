AP Top Stories February 9 - AM AP Top Stories February 9 - AM 00:55

(CNN) -- Chick-fil-A's newest sandwich ditches chicken for ... cauliflower.

The aptly named "Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich" is being tested in three cities beginning next week, marking the chicken chain's first-ever plant-based sandwich. Imitating the chain's signature fried chicken sandwiches, the new offering uses a "tender filet cut" of cauliflower that's marinated and breaded in the chain's seasoning, then pressure cooked and served on a buttery bun with pickles.

"Guests told us they wanted to add more vegetables into their diets, and they wanted a plant-forward entrée that tasted uniquely Chick-fil-A," said Leslie Neslage, the chain's director of menu and packaging, in a statement.

Chick-fil-A's new sandwich goes on sale Monday for a limited time in three cities: Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro-Triad region in North Carolina. The starting price is $6.59, but it varies by market, a company spokesperson told CNN.

Chick-fil-A's cauliflower sandwich goes on sale in three test markets on February 13. Courtesy Chick-fil-A, Inc.

The sandwich has been in development for nearly four years and was created in-house by the chain's chefs. Stuart Tracy, culinary developer of the cauliflower sandwich, explained in a blog post that the chain considered using "everything from mushrooms to chickpeas to chopped vegetables formed into patties," but it chose cauliflower because it has a "mild flavor."

However, the company notes that it's not vegan, because milk and eggs are used. And it may not satisfy vegetarians, either: Its restaurants don't have "vegetarian-only preparation surfaces," the company said.

Fast food companies have been adding plant-based alternatives to their meat-centric menus in recent years as more people seek to limit their meat intake. But these efforts have been met with varying success.

Kentucky Fried Chicken tested plant-based fried chicken nuggets last year, but it hasn't returned to menus. Taco Bell has tested several plant-based meat-flavored alternatives, but nothing has officially joined its menu. And McDonald's tried a McPlant sandwich last year and has yet to add it to US menus.

Burger King, however, still sells its Impossible Whopper and has expanded into testing plant-based chicken sandwiches with the same company.