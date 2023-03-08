Watch CBS News
Cherry tree removal near Pike Place Market on hold after community noise

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 - A citizen led effort has halted the removal of the iconic cherry trees at the entrance of Pike Place Market. The tree removal is part of a new waterfront project that is opening in phases from now until 2025. Waterfront Seattle says the cherry trees are nearing their end of a normal lifespan, but community members disagree. The trees were planted in 1980 and opponents of the removal say the cherry trees are symbolic.

