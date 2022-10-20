Chelsea Handler to host the 28th annual critics choice awards

Airing Live on The CW on Sunday, January 15, 2023

From the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA

(Los Angeles, CA – October 20, 2022) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate Chelsea Handler will host the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15, 2023 (7:00-10:00pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings), airing live on The CW from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Handler's humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated Chelsea Lately, a tenure during which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series Chelsea Does followed by her talk show Chelsea on Netflix in 2016. As an author, she has penned six New York Times best-selling books, including 2019's "Life Will Be the Death of Me," which is also being adapted into a TV series for Peacock under her production banner, Chelsea Handler Productions. Handler will executive produce and star in the show.

In 2020, Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed Chelsea Handler: Evolution on HBO Max, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Most recently, she launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, Dear Chelsea, and embarked on the Vaccinated and Horny Tour, bringing her sensational stand-up set to 80+ cities across North America and winning "The Comedy Act of 2021" at the People's Choice Awards.

"We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards," said CCA CEO Joey Berlin. "We all know and love her work as a standup comedian, a best-selling author, a podcast host, and actress - and now as host of the Critics Choice Awards! I know this will be the best year yet and can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store."

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT – check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement and will continue its combined film and television awards format honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award® nominations. The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The CCA is represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig.

This year, the Critics Choice Association will also hold the 5th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television on December 5, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, the 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television on November 13, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel and the inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television on November 4, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel.

Follow the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards. Digital assets and artwork can be found HERE.

About the Critics Choice Association (CCA)

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 580 media critics and entertainment journalists. It was established in 2019 with the formal merger of the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, recognizing the intersection between film, television, and streaming content. For more information, visit: www.CriticsChoice.com.

About The CW

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America's fifth broadcast network, offering fourteen hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday 8-10pm ET/PT. The CW's primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform, and CWTV.com. Additionally, The CW broadcasts a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW's digital network CW Seed launched in 2013 and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming