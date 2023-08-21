Charlize Theron denies she's had bad plastic surgery, says she's simply aging

(CNN) — Charlize Theron knows she may be looking a bit different these days, and she's perfectly fine with that.

The actress told Allure magazine in a recently published interview: "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and aging."

Still, she told the publication, "People think I had a facelift."

"They're like, 'What did she do to her face?' I'm like, 'B***h, I'm just aging!," Theron said. "'It doesn't mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens.'"

The Oscar winner is going to be seen even more as she's currently promoting Dior's new fragrance L'Or de J'Adore, which is being marketed as "a reinvention" of their classic J'Adore perfume.

Theron has been the face of the brand for more than twenty years and is thankful for that.

"I'm incredibly grateful for it and I'm really proud of it," she told Allure. "It has become somewhat woven into the fabric of my life for the last 20 years, which kind of makes it special."

But the 48-year-old also had some thoughts about how the process of aging is viewed differently for men, saying "I've always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers."

"I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them," Theron said. "I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now."