"Champions" - Coming to theaters on March 10

(WUPA) - Does Woody Harrelson have what it takes to coach "Champions?"

After a series of incidents that have him running afoul of the law, a stubborn and hot-headed minor league basketball coach (Woody Harrelson) ends up doing community service -- as coach of a Special Olympics basketball team.

The script is based on the acclaimed 2018 Spanish film "Campeones."

"I watched it and it was phenomenal," Harrelson said. "I immediately said, 'Oh, I'm in.' And then i read the script and I loved it. It's such a beautiful, heartwarming, and amazing story. It's very rare to come upon a jewel like this that is so special, so full of laughs and that hits you right in your heart."

Focus Features

Harrelson's character, Coach Marcus, is a man having a tough time not only in his professional career, but in his personal life, as the story starts. After a bad day of decisions on the court -- and in life -- a judge gives him a choice: jail time or coaching disabled athletes. He reluctantly accepts the community service.

"Marcus is the kind of guy who really doesn't connect with people," shares Harrelson. "He's very good at what he does and he has the ability and the chops to be an NBA coach, but he shoots himself in the foot in terms of sometimes being difficult, stubborn, and pigheaded and unable to make those connections with the players and develop those relationships."

Joining Harrelson in the cast are Kaitlin Olson ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"), Cheech Marin, and Ernie Hudson. Bobby Farrelly, who last worked with Harrelson on "Kingpin" in 1996, is directing the film.

"My brother Peter and I moved out to LA to become screenwriters and we met Woody, who had just moved out too and Pete ended up living with him," remembers Farrelly. "We've been friends ever since. So we know how funny he is and what a creative force he is. He's a unique and wonderful person, really smart and a brilliant actor. He's a national treasure actually."

"Champions" opens exclusively in theaters on March 10.