Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Yard House in Seattle

Oktoberfest is an iconic annual event bringing friends together for great food, great beer and unforgettable times. But not everyone can make it across the pond to celebrate in Germany.

For guests celebrating stateside, Yard House is hosting its annual Oktoberfest event, complete with four weeks of German-style beer and flights against a backdrop of classic rock. Now through October 23, guests can "prost" with the same energetic vibe—and, of course, beer—at the Seattle Yard House located at 1501 4th Avenue.

In addition to the best selection of craft, local, and import beers on draft, the restaurant is pouring:

· Give 'Em Helles Lager (Yard House Exclusive House Beer)

· Sam Adams Octoberfest

· Weihenstephaner Festbier

· Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen

· Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier

Guests can also bring the Yard House celebration to their "haus." Festive take-home options include 32-ounce Oktoberfest-themed crowlers—maintaining straight-from-the-keg freshness— in packs of two of the featured beers for $24 or individually and steins $12.

For more information, visit https://www.yardhouse.com/events/oktoberfest