Celebrate Hispanic heritage month in Seattle

The CW11 Seattle invites you to celebrate Seattle's and the world's rich Hispanic and Latinx communities. Below you will find a list of activities, Latinx/Hispanic-owned business and more! 

Hispanic Heritage Month runs Thursday, September 15th - Saturday, October 15th, 2022

Latinx/Hispanic Owned Small Business in Seattle

  • Bahia in Motion – Offering Brazilian dance and Capoeira classes in Fremont
  • Maize - Fresh & authentic Mexican street food
  • Maripili - Tapas bar & Spanish comfort food
  • Birrieria Tijuana – Burien spot serving birria tacos, mulitas, burritos, and quesadillas from Fredy Zavala and wife Genoveva Arias
  • Fulcrum Café – Shop from fifth-generation Costa Rican coffee farmer Blas Alfaro along with partners Lee Falck, Brian Jurus and Bobby Holt
  • Gold Bar and Oro Kitchen – Trendy neighborhood bar serving craft cocktails and flavorful Latinx food
  • La Carta De Oaxaca – Ballard favorite serving Oaxacan food. Owned and operated by three generations of the Dominguez family, helmed by head chef and matriarch Gloria Perez
  • Millsweet Flower Co. – Floral designs from Jacki Lee, a first-generation U.S. citizen born to Cuban and Argentine parents
  • Ravenna Brewing Company – Handcrafted beer in Ravenna from Elise and Tommy Ortega
  • Resistencia Coffee – South Park neighborhood coffee shop owned by Coté Soerens and her husband Tim
  • Ricky Styles Studio – Madrona salon from Jose Zerpa and Ricky Barragan offering hair coloring and styling services
  • Salua – Lingerie and loungewear boutique in Madison Valley with designs ethically manufactured at two family-owned workshops in Columbia
  • Tres Lecheria – Kevin Moulder pays tribute to his grandmother by putting his spin on her family's recipes from Coahuila, Mexico
  • See this list for more!

Latinx/Heritage Artists coming to Seattle Theatre Group:

To celebrate the diverse peoples of Latin American ancestry, Seattle Theatre Group has created a special music playlist (STG Selecciones Vol. 1) featuring work by Latinx, Hispanic and Latino identifying artists from around the world and includes local music from Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Elia Ezker, Mala Suerte, Tres Leches, Acapulco Lips, Sávila (PDX), & Wild Wild Mexico. Learn more here.

Additionally, below are some of the Latinx/Hispanic artists coming to Seattle Theatre Group's theatres (the Paramount, Neptune and Moore).

  • Bomba Estereo (Sept. 27 at the Paramount) – A Colombian band founded in Bogotá in 2005 by Simón Mejía. Their music has been described as "electro tropical" or "psychedelic cumbia."
  • Adrián Uribe & Adal Ramones: ChavoRucos Tour (Oct. 2 at the Moore) – Este 2022 inicia un gran show de comedia con dos de las figuras más importantes en la industria del entretenimiento.
  • Silvestre Dangond (Oct. 13 at the Moore) – One of the most iconic singers in the new generation of vallenato, popular folk music from Colombia.
  • The Mars Volta (Oct. 14–15 at the Moore) – An American progressive rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2001.
  • Intocable (Oct. 16 at the Moore) – A Mexican band from Mexico City and Zapata, Texas that plays Regional Mexican, Tex-Mex music.
  • Melissa Villaseñor (Oct. 30 at the Neptune) – Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live.
  • Café Tacvba (Oct. 30 at the Moore) – A band from Ciudad Satélite, Mexico that gained popularity in the early 1990s.
  • Las Cafeteras (Nov. 5 at the Moore) – Born and raised East of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras are a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes.
  • Los Enanitos Verdes (Nov 19 at the Moore) – Enanitos Verdes is a rock trio from Argentina, formed in 1979 in the city of Mendoza.
  • Caifanes (Dec. 10 at the Paramount) – A rock band from Mexico City.

More resources for celebrating and learning about Hispanic Heritage Month:

