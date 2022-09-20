Celebrate Hispanic heritage month in Seattle

The CW11 Seattle invites you to celebrate Seattle's and the world's rich Hispanic and Latinx communities. Below you will find a list of activities, Latinx/Hispanic-owned business and more!

Hispanic Heritage Month runs Thursday, September 15th - Saturday, October 15th, 2022

Latinx/Hispanic Owned Small Business in Seattle

Latinx/Heritage Artists coming to Seattle Theatre Group:

To celebrate the diverse peoples of Latin American ancestry, Seattle Theatre Group has created a special music playlist (STG Selecciones Vol. 1) featuring work by Latinx, Hispanic and Latino identifying artists from around the world and includes local music from Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Elia Ezker, Mala Suerte, Tres Leches, Acapulco Lips, Sávila (PDX), & Wild Wild Mexico. Learn more here.

Additionally, below are some of the Latinx/Hispanic artists coming to Seattle Theatre Group's theatres (the Paramount, Neptune and Moore).

Bomba Estereo (Sept. 27 at the Paramount) – A Colombian band founded in Bogotá in 2005 by Simón Mejía. Their music has been described as "electro tropical" or "psychedelic cumbia."

Adrián Uribe & Adal Ramones: ChavoRucos Tour (Oct. 2 at the Moore) – Este 2022 inicia un gran show de comedia con dos de las figuras más importantes en la industria del entretenimiento.

Silvestre Dangond (Oct. 13 at the Moore) – One of the most iconic singers in the new generation of vallenato, popular folk music from Colombia.

The Mars Volta (Oct. 14–15 at the Moore) – An American progressive rock band from El Paso, Texas, formed in 2001.

Intocable (Oct. 16 at the Moore) – A Mexican band from Mexico City and Zapata, Texas that plays Regional Mexican, Tex-Mex music.

Melissa Villaseñor (Oct. 30 at the Neptune) – Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live.

Café Tacvba (Oct. 30 at the Moore) – A band from Ciudad Satélite, Mexico that gained popularity in the early 1990s.

Las Cafeteras (Nov. 5 at the Moore) – Born and raised East of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras are a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes.

Tango show / Getty Images Los Enanitos Verdes (Nov 19 at the Moore) – Enanitos Verdes is a rock trio from Argentina, formed in 1979 in the city of Mendoza.

Caifanes (Dec. 10 at the Paramount) – A rock band from Mexico City.

More resources for celebrating and learning about Hispanic Heritage Month: