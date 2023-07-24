Carlee Russell, who went missing in Alabama, says she was not kidnapped

Carlee Russell update / It was a hoax Carlee Russell update / It was a hoax 00:19

(CNN) — Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who earlier this month went missing for 49 hours after making a 911 call about a child on an interstate, said she was not kidnapped and did not see a baby on the side of the road, according to a statement from her attorney.

The statement from attorney Emory Anthony – read by Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis during a news conference Monday afternoon – said the 26-year-old woman never left the Hoover area and acted alone.

"My client apologizes for her actions to this community," Anthony said in the statement.

Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is seen in an image released by the Hoover, Alabama police department. Russell, the Alabama woman who earlier this month went missing for 49 hours after making a 911 call about a child on an interstate, said she was not kidnapped and did not see a baby on the side of the road, according to a statement from her attorney. Hoover Police Department

The statement didn't indicate where Russell was while a large search for her took place.

"We still don't know where she was," Derzis told reporters Monday, adding, "Only Carlee knows, and maybe now her attorney."

On July 13, Russell was driving to her home in Hoover from her job in Birmingham, about 10 miles to the north, when she called 911 to say she was stopping her car to check on a child.

She then called a family member who lost contact with her – though the line remained open, according to the Hoover Police Department.

She returned home on foot about 49 hours later, at around 10:45 p.m., according to Hoover police.

"We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter," Anthony said in the statement.

Derzis said charges against Russell are possible and his office is discussing the case with the Jefferson County District Attorney's office. Police do not know what Russell's motivation was, Derzis said.

Police will meet with Anthony on Tuesday, he said.

Investigators were supposed to meet with both Russell and Anthony on Monday, but the attorney emailed the statement and asked the chief to read it to the media.