Capitol Hill congregation comes together to build community fridge

SEATTLE, March 3, 2023 - A Capitol Hill congregation is coming together to create a place where neighbors in need can grab a healthy bite free of charge.

Leo Segovia understands how big a difference a little help finding food can make.

"I feel like it's a moral imperative, if you have the access to resources, to provide food for other people that may not have access to it," Segovia said. "I've struggled with insecurity in the past myself, and so I know what it can do to alleviate other issues in someone's home, in someone's life."

It's why he decided to get involved after hearing St. Joseph Parish was installing a community fridge in its front lawn. In addition to helping build the wooden shelter around it, Segovia has been stopping by to stock the fridge since it started running two weeks ago.

"What's great about the community fridge is that it's 24/7, whenever you have time to come pick up food if you need it, or to drop off food if you want to, you can," said Segovia.

Inside, community members can find donated fruit, veggies, and other staples screened for safety by staff. While the project is just getting started, Mark Petterson from St. Joseph Parish shares it's already picking up momentum.

"Every day there's something new, and there's something gone, most days multiple things. It's my favorite part of my day to come down here and check and see what's happening," Petterson said.

A team of volunteers is now meeting at the parish on Friday afternoons to supply the fridge with sandwiches. Petterson hopes the initiative can bring the neighborhood together to help fight hunger.

"While one refrigerator in Capitol Hill is not going to end that, I think what it does is help create momentum for this idea of mutual aid, that we can all help each other." Petterson continued, "we want to do every little thing we can to help put a dent in food insecurity."

Segovia adds, "I think mutual aid is critical and important to intervene, and to mitigate issues that people are experiencing like food insecurity, but it's not a systemic solution, and that this is more of a calling to make sure that we are addressing systemic issues that are impacting people's lives, that are creating conditions for food insecurity in the first place."

Organizers plan to upgrade the walkway and shelter around the fridge with help from parishioners and students from St. Joseph School. Seattle has at least six community fridges scattered throughout the city.