Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival

(CNN) — The 76th edition of Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, is well underway — and outfits worn on the Promenade de la Croisette have been as surprising as ever. On the red carpet so far, we've seen Helen Mirren with a shock of blue hair, Irina Shayk in a subversive, skin-baring leather look and witnessed Jennifer Lawrence pair a timeless, Spring-Summer 2023 Dior couture gown with a pair of black flip flops (over the years, the festival has sparked controversy for previously attempting to enforce a no flat footwear policy amongst its female attendees).

Jennifer Lawrence pairs a timeless, Spring-Summer 2023 Dior couture gown with a pair of black flip flops. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

But there has been no shortage of glamor, theatricality and even some fashion history. On Saturday, Natalie Portman arrived wearing a spectacular embroidered tulle Grand Gala dress, a replica of the "Junon" dress from Dior's Fall-Winter 1949 couture collection. The intricately beaded skirt, where each ombréed tier is shaped like a single petal, remains one of Christian Dior's most recognisable designs. He was inspired by the Greek goddess Hera and the beauty of the peacock feather — Hera's sacred bird. The original dress has been exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

And while some stars chose more muted displays of elegance (take Phoebe Waller-Bridge's ultra chic, all-black, custom Schiaparelli gown with elbow length gloves), others jumped at the chance to make a more visual entrance. Last week, Chinese actor Fan Bingbing captivated onlookers with a custom Christopher Bu gown featuring delicate, painterly tigers. Her bodice was decorated with a bamboo forest scene.

For more than seven decades, the Croisette's hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.

And there's still more to come. Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the event.