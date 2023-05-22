Cannes red carpet looks 2023: All the fashion from the 76th film festival
(CNN) — The 76th edition of Cannes, the most glamorous film festival on the calendar, is well underway — and outfits worn on the Promenade de la Croisette have been as surprising as ever. On the red carpet so far, we've seen Helen Mirren with a shock of blue hair, Irina Shayk in a subversive, skin-baring leather look and witnessed Jennifer Lawrence pair a timeless, Spring-Summer 2023 Dior couture gown with a pair of black flip flops (over the years, the festival has sparked controversy for previously attempting to enforce a no flat footwear policy amongst its female attendees).
But there has been no shortage of glamor, theatricality and even some fashion history. On Saturday, Natalie Portman arrived wearing a spectacular embroidered tulle Grand Gala dress, a replica of the "Junon" dress from Dior's Fall-Winter 1949 couture collection. The intricately beaded skirt, where each ombréed tier is shaped like a single petal, remains one of Christian Dior's most recognisable designs. He was inspired by the Greek goddess Hera and the beauty of the peacock feather — Hera's sacred bird. The original dress has been exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.
And while some stars chose more muted displays of elegance (take Phoebe Waller-Bridge's ultra chic, all-black, custom Schiaparelli gown with elbow length gloves), others jumped at the chance to make a more visual entrance. Last week, Chinese actor Fan Bingbing captivated onlookers with a custom Christopher Bu gown featuring delicate, painterly tigers. Her bodice was decorated with a bamboo forest scene.
For more than seven decades, the Croisette's hallowed red carpet has welcomed time-honored starlets and fashion icons such as Brigitte Bardot, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana and Madonna. The festivities have long been as just about the fashion as the films — if anything, the level of spectacle has only increased.
And there's still more to come. Click through our highlights gallery above to see the most captivating looks from the event.
for more features.