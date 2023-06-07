Burien homeless encampment 'dancing' around city

SEATTLE, June 6, 2023 -- A homeless encampment in Burien has moved several times over the last few months with no where to land. Outreach efforts are falling short as homeless services don't have beds or shelter to offer at the moment. Residents are growing frustrated as the encampment has moved from Burien City Hall, the dog park and to Dottie Harper Park. Now once again dispersed, occupants of the encampment are struggling to find a place to bring their belongings. Members of the Burien Community Support Coalition are working to secure a privately funded temporary emergency shelter with hand washing stations and toilets.