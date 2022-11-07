Watch CBS News
Features

Bunka No Hi A Japanese Cultural Celebration

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Bunka No Hi, A Japanese Cultural Celebration 01:45

SEATTLE - The Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington opened its doors to the public for an event dedicated to celebrating, commemorating and educating the public about Japanese culture. The theme was centered around paper to highlight the various and unique ways of using paper, such as origami and kirigami. Free to attend, there were martial arts demonstrations as well as traditional tea ceremonies and classical dance. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.