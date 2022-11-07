Bunka No Hi A Japanese Cultural Celebration
SEATTLE - The Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington opened its doors to the public for an event dedicated to celebrating, commemorating and educating the public about Japanese culture. The theme was centered around paper to highlight the various and unique ways of using paper, such as origami and kirigami. Free to attend, there were martial arts demonstrations as well as traditional tea ceremonies and classical dance.
