Bump - 'Tickle time part 1'

BOTTLED UP – Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.) struggles with feelings from when he lost his mom and Oly (Nathalie Morris) tries to reach out about how he's feeling, but he isn't forthcoming. Angie (Claudia Karvan) challenges Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasuez) on his intentions, confused by recent behavior, and she reevaluates their relationship. At a mentoring event with Reema (Safia Arain), Oly is accidentally judged on her ability to commit because she's a mother, so she stays at the event longer than planned leaving Santi worried at home with the baby and overwhelmed with his anxiety about where Oly is. Bowie (Christian Byers) returns home and surprises the Chalmers-Davis household with his backpacker girlfriend, triggering Angie's emotions and hurting Dom's (Angus Sampson) feelings (#202). The CW original airdate 8/7/2023.