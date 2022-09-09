Bump - 'the strange situation'

BREAK THE CHAIN – Oly (Nathalie Morris) is still intent on her plans to conquer the world, starting with a video competition at school for a local charity. The kids are distracted by their personal issues rather than the videos, and in helping Lachie (Peter Thurnwald) with a relationship issue. Oly ponders her current stalemate with Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.). Reema (Safia Arain) changes her mind about Vince (guest star Ioane Saula). Angie (Claudia Karvan) and Matias (Ricardo Scheihing-Vasquez) confront the possibilities of their relationship, while Dom (Angus Sampson) goes head-first into a new venture that unfortunately backfires. After Santi shows his true feelings, Oly decides to reach out to him, not wanting to repeat their miscommunications of the past. The episode was written by Jessica Tuckwell and directed by Leticia Cáceras (#108). Original airdate 9/22/2022.