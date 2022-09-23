Watch CBS News
Bump - 'Matrescence'

CHRISTENING DAY – Christening Day arrives and Bernardita (Claudia Di Giusti) leads the excitement in the Hernandez household and Oly's (Nathalie Morris) doubts escalate during the preparations. Oly's friends rally around her and she contemplates her future, having a heart-to-heart with Santi (Carlos Sanson Jr.), and comforting Angie (Claudia Karvan) as she reacts to her new relationship status. The old Oly emerges as she starts to embrace her own version of motherhood. The episode was written by Kelsey Munro and directed by Leticia Cáceras (#110). Original airdate 9/29/2022.

