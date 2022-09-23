Bump - 'All happy families'

THE BUBBLE – Oly (Nathalie Morris) and Santi's (Carlos Sanson Jr.) relationship thrives in a bubble of love at the Hernandez house. Rosa (Paula Garcia) goes out to escape and brings home some tough truths on motherhood that test Oly's rose-colored perspective. Despite Oly trying to avoid it, the Chalmers-Davis family try to clarify the state of the family unit, but Angie's (Claudia Karvan) explanation to Oly only brings more division. The episode was written by Timothy Lee and directed by Leticia Cáceras (#109). Original airdate 9/29/2022.