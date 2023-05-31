Bruce Springsteen suffers fall on stage during Amsterdam concert

ShowBiz Minute 5/31: Jam Master Jay, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' Ming-Na Wen ShowBiz Minute 5/31: Jam Master Jay, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,' Ming-Na Wen 00:54

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen is proved over the weekend he's tougher than the rest

The singer fell on stage while performing in Amsterdam on Saturday, but he quickly recovered after stumbling on a set of stairs during "Ghosts." The audience applauded as The Boss got to his feet and he joked, "Goodnight everybody!"

One concertgoer tweeted, "Bruce Springsteen took a nasty fall during a concert in Amsterdam on Saturday but was able to finish the rest of the concert."

Another wrote they were glad he was able to get back up.

"Thank goodness nothing happened to Bruce Springsteen when he fell on stage last night," a supporter wrote..

Springsteen and the E Street Band are currently on tour across Europe, stopping in France, Italy, Germany, Zurich, Birmingham, Oslo, London, Vienna, Munich, England and more.

The tour hits the United States in August, and he will tour across the country with a final show set for Dec. 10 at the Chase Center in San Francisco