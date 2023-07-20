Broadway strike averted after deal reached by union and producers

New York (CNN) — A tentative deal was reached on Thursday between the union representing 1,500 stagehands and other backstage workers and Broadway producers, theater owners, and operators to avert a strike that could have shut down shows in New York and touring shows across the country as soon Friday.

The deal was announced jointly by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and management, made up of the Broadway League, the industry's trade group, and Disney Theatrical. IATSE had been in the process of conducting a strike vote among its 1,500 members when negotiators reached the deal, details of which were not yet available.

A strike would have shut down performances of 28 shows in New York City and 17 shows that are touring across the United States and Canada.

The tentative agreement will need to be ratified by rank-and-file members before it can go into effect and end the risk of a strike.

However, in recent years some unions have seen members vote against ratifying recommended deals and even force a strike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.