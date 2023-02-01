Bridal store scrambling to replace brides' wedding dresses after burglary

SEATLLE, January 31, 2023 - A recent burglary at a bridal store, Leiren Designs, in North Ballard has a custom designer searching for answers. After thieves drilled through the commercial grade lock, they took more than a dozen dresses, electronics, sales records and a hard drive containing a 14-year-old portfolio. No jewelry or accessories were taken. Madison Leiren is heartbroken after having to tell the bride's their wedding dresses were stolen. Leiren says there needs to be more support from officials for small businesses.