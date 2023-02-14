Breaking down I-135, Seattle's push for social housing

SEATTLE, February 13, 2023 - Initiative 135 is the only thing on the ballot for King County's Special Election on Feb. 14. I-135 would provide publicly owned mixed-income housing using cross-subsidization. This model is only used in one other U.S. state, Maryland. It would create a Seattle Social Housing Developer and provide social housing to those who make between 0 and 120 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI). Rent would be capped at no more than 30 percent of the household's income. Those opposing argue it could take away from current low-income people and affordable housing.