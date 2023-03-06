Watch CBS News
Books N Brunch, a unique collaboration between a mobile book store and a pub

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, March 5, 2023 - Blue Kettle Books is a mobile book store bringing new and trendy books to customers around Seattle. As part of "First Sundays", a book mobile is parked outside of Drumlin, a pub in Shoreline. Drumlin recently began a silent book club, and readers are stopping in the book mobile to find a new read for the club. 

