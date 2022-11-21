Bloody fun run and field day doubled as community event and fundraiser
SEATTLE, November 20, 2022 - Shandra Prentice Crain, the mother of a child with a bleeding disorder that effects less than one in a million people, found solace in The Bleeding Disorder Foundation of Washington. BDFW provides support for families and patients living with bleeding disorders. Their annual fundraiser was a little different this year with an indoor old school field day complete with a dunk tank and yard games.
