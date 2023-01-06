Bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers back plan to Invest in WA newborns

SEATTLE, January 5, 2023 - Lawmakers in Olympia are considering setting aside money to create a brighter future for thousands of babies born in Washington State each year.

"Nearly half of the children being born in our state are being born into poverty," said Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti. "We're asking the legislature set aside and reserve money in the name of every child born through an Apple Health-funded birth, which are the children born at the lowest income in our state."

The proposed 'Washington Future Fund' would set aside $4,000 from the state's budget for each child enrolled in Apple Health by age one. The money would be invested until they're at least 18, when they could cash out to buy a house, start a business, or enroll in postsecondary education.

"Over a long period of time that money will grow, and the growth of that money will meet those future needs, and be very impactful to really make a difference in the lives of those who come from the least amount of resources," Pellicciotti said.

In 2020, roughly 47% of births in Washington State were funded by Apple Health. The Treasurer's office believes the figure "forecasts a growing wealth and opportunity divide beginning in the first days of life."

"Families who can do that. They put money aside to meet future needs, they put stock or investments aside for their kids, and we need to make sure we're doing the same for everyone in the state of Washington." Pellicciotti continued, "this is a way to inject money into those communities, a very impactful way to meet those future needs, while at the same time doing so in a responsible way, instead of spending that money today."

This year's Washington State legislative session is set to begin next Tuesday. If adopted and signed into law, the Washington Future Fund could launch as soon as next year.