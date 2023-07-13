Biologists: Heatwave a danger to coral reefs off the coast of Florida Biologists: Heatwave a danger to coral reefs off the coast of Florida 02:05

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Not only is Florida simmering under a sweltering heatwave with temperatures running above normal, but the surrounding oceanic waters are facing a similar plight. Ocean temperatures around the state have hit unprecedented highs, further intensifying the ongoing heatwave. With an unseen event like a marine heatwave brewing off the coast, marine scientists say those temps could further hinder the already vulnerable coral reefs.

"Anytime there's a heat event, that's stressful," said Rachel Morgan, Senior Coral Biologist at The Florida Aquarium at Apollo Beach. "It's stressful to us, it's stressful to animals. The problem is corals can't move. They can't get out of the way. They can't go to cooler waters."

A sudden rise in temperature or stressful environmental change could cause corals to bleach or weaken. With pivotal coral spawning expected in August, conditions are becoming further stressors.

Marine experts say this predicament signals a grave risk to an ecosystem that harbors over a quarter of the world's marine life. Climate change and pollution have spelled trouble for much of Florida's coral reef die-off. In fact, organizers with Tampa Bay Water say 85% of oyster habitat alone has been lost in the Tampa Bay area due to human activities.

The underlying theme, says Morgan, is that these stress events cause marine life to have to put excess energy toward survival. "So, they're going to start losing those energy reserves they would use for reproduction or for growth."

Scientists have predicted that nearly 80% of corals will be diseased globally by 2100. Still, marine biologists are determined to find ways to mitigate the issues of excess summer heat.

"Minimize waste, minimize pollution, use less fertilizer, be a responsible boater, recycle your engine oil," suggested Morgan.