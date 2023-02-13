Ben Affleck suits up again as Batman in 'The Flash' Super Bowl ad, plus other new trailers air Ben Affleck suits up again as Batman in 'The Flash' Super Bowl ad, plus other new trailers air 07:40

Besides just ads for products and brands, movie studios also purchased Super Bowl commercial time to promote big, upcoming, tentpole movies.

Warner Bros/DC released a new ad for "The Flash" starring Ezra Miller, which featured Ben Affleck once again suiting up as Batman. Miller originally debuted his character in "Justice League." The movie opens June 16.

Lucasfilm debuted a trailer for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the fifth film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford. It's been 15 years since we've seen Ford as Indy. "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" came out in 2008. The movie opens June 30.

Warner Bros. Pictures

MGM aired a trailer for "Creed III" starring Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors. This time, Jordan also makes his directorial debut. "Creed III" opens March 3.

Paramount invested in a trailer for "Transformers: Rise of the Beast." With an all-star cast including Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback plus voice acting by Michelle Yeoh, Pete Davidson, Peter Dinklage, Liza Koshy and more _"Rise of the Beast" introduces audiences to a new breed of Transformers called "The Maximals." It opens June 9.

A new trailer for Disney's "Guardians of the Galaxy III," the final installment in the franchise, also aired during Sunday's big game. Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill and once again, James Gunn directs. The movie opens May 5.